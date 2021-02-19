Funeral service for Luton Shelton next Thursday

Thursday, February 25 is the day former Reggae Boy Luton Shelton will be laid to rest.

A three-hour viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 24 at the House of Tranquility Funeral Home starting a 1:00 pm.

Shelton battled with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

He died on January 22.

The former Harbour View FC player had been fighting the illness since 2016.

His family has asked for attendees to workwear cheerful colours and bring their best vibes.