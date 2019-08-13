Fusing comedy and music: Sarge tells his story

There are some

people whose career paths come to them naturally, but then there are others who

are versatile and have been able to fuse their passions.

One such person is Garfield ‘Sarge’ Lewis, a comedian and reggae artiste.

Born in Job Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine, Lewis was half of the duo Apache Chief and Sarge, who performed on the comedy scene locally and internationally for some time.

According to Sarge, growing up with a single mom was not easy, but he saw success in his future.

“I’m a one-room boy,” he said. “My life was not always golden. It’s my ambition and determination to be a success against the odds and all the negativity around me from others that pushed me forward.”

That ambition would eventually push him into music.

“I’m very talented, not just in music and comedy, but also in sports. But it was always music until I entered the popular Tastee Talent Competition in 1998,” said Sarge, who is also called ‘Gyal Ediot’.

“I was not chosen then, so I re-entered in 1999, where I was placed third in the semis and second in the grand finals. I went back the following year with a song, which can be styled as a comedic song. Somehow that one song got me recognised so I started getting calls.”

And although he liked comedy and was somewhat fascinated with Sammy Quest and Apache Chief, he didn’t intend to go that route.

His first big step in comedy was as part of Grandfada and Son. And after Sammy Quest migrated in 2005, he joined Apache Chief. Together, they gained a following as Apache Chief and Sarge.

Unfortunately, following a brief illness in 2013, Apache Chief died. Sarge then migrated to Canada, but that was after performing with Apache Kid (the son of Apache Chief). The two occasionally perform together.

Now living in Canada full-time, Sarge still performs, but he mostly does music. He has even recorded a song called Gyal Ediot.