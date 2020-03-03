G7 is focused on rebuilding career following two-year break

After a two-year break,

dancehall artiste G7 is ready to return to the musical spotlight.

The New Jersey-based deejay, who originally hails from Portmore, says his time away from music was much too long.

“Two years away from the biz feels like forever to me, but now I am back and ready to take my career to a higher level,” he said.

The hardworking entertainer is totally focused and committed to rebuilding his career and establishing his brand worldwide.

“I’m working with my original management team again which is spearheaded by Terence McDonald of T7G Music, and we’re going to make some big things happen. I’m also working with some excellent producers, and I plan to drop a lot of new music this year,” he said.

G7 is currently promoting a new single, Wull It Like Gorilla Glue, which was released on February 25 on the T7G label.

“I’m getting a lot of positive feedback about my new single, and it’s getting support from DJs all over the world. I’m going to shoot a video for it and drop it before the end of this month,” said the entertainer who will go on US tour later this month.

G7, whose real name is Garfield Reid, launched his recording career in 2013 with a song titled Gi Mi on the Warrior Chief Production imprint.