Gabourey Sidibe is engaged!Wednesday, November 25, 2020
|
Empire and American Horror Story star, Gabourey Sidibe is engaged BUZZ Fam!. Her boyfriend Brandon Frankel popped the question yesterday, (November 24), and we are so happy for the couple!
Sidibe shared the news with her excited fans on Instagram in an adorable post.
â€œMy BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man Iâ€™ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist,â€ she wrote while showing off her engagement ring.
â€œThe second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need. Iâ€™ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my catsâ€™ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancÃ©!!!,â€ She said.
â€œItâ€™s weird that people think weâ€™re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see.â€
The two have been dating before they made their relationship â€˜Instagram publicâ€™ in May 2019.
