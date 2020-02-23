Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share discipline duties

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade treat parenting like a “partnership”.

The 38-year-old retired NBA star has said he and his wife Gabrielle share the role of “bad cop” when it comes to disciplining their brood, as they always make sure to evenly distribute their parenting duties between them.

Gabrielle and Dwyane have 15-month-old daughter Kaavia together, and the ‘Being Mary Jane’ star is also stepmother to Dwyane’s children from previous relationships – Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12, and Xavier, six.

Speaking about their parenting tactics, Dwyane said: “She started telling me that she can’t always be the bad cop and I can’t always be the good cop.

“It’s just like anything else in a partnership. You sit down and you talk to each other about whatever the situation is. Both of you bring in whatever expertise you feel like you have on this topic to the table. And you figure out which one makes the most sense or which parts of yours and mine makes the most sense.

“It’s a partnership.”

And the sports star went on to say he’s proud of his wife – whom he married in 2014 – as he says the 47-year-old actress works hard to be an independent woman.

He added to People magazine: “She is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that. [She] has her own life and she allows me to live my life and be me.

“We both work very hard for our families and we love that about each other. We love that we grind, we go for it, we work, but we still find time for our family and find time to spend time together and love each other.”

Keeping romance fresh

Meanwhile, Dwyane recently revealed he and the former ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge keep their romance “fresh” by implementing role-play in the bedroom.

He confessed: “We keep it fresh. We try to keep it exciting because you get into a routine sometimes and you be like, ‘Tomorrow’. And then tomorrow goes to two months when you ain’t getting no action, we got to do role-play.”