GALLERY: Thanksgiving service for Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart

The private funeral hotel mogul Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart is now underway. The funeral is being attended by members of his family only, after which he will be laid to rest at his Rio Chico property in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Stewart, the founder and chairman of the ATL Group of Companies, which includes the world-renowned Sandals and Beaches resorts, as well as the Jamaica Observer, passed away Monday night in the United States. He was 79.

Here are some photos from the ceremony: