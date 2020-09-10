Game of Thrones actress, Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82

Game of Thrones actress, Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82Thursday, September 10, 2020
|
Actress Dame Diana Rigg has died at the age of 82.
The British actress made her name in the cult 1961 TV series The Avengers, before going on to star as the cutthroat matriarch Lady Olenna Tyrell in HBO’s Game of Thrones.
Her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling confirmed her death, and said she died of cancer after being diagnosed in March.
“She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession,” she added.
Dame Diana also played the only woman who became Mrs James Bond.
She played Tracy, who married George Lazenby’s 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy