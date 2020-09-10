Game of Thrones actress, Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg has died at the age of 82.

The British actress made her name in the cult 1961 TV series The Avengers, before going on to star as the cutthroat matriarch Lady Olenna Tyrell in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling confirmed her death, and said she died of cancer after being diagnosed in March.

“She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession,” she added.

Dame Diana also played the only woman who became Mrs James Bond.

She played Tracy, who married George Lazenby’s 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.