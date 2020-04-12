Game of Thrones’ star Hafthor Bjornsson is becoming a dad

Game of Thrones’ star Hafthor Bjornsson is becoming a dadSunday, April 12, 2020
Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson is set to become a father for the first time, as his wife Kelsey Henson is expecting a baby boy.
The 31-year-old actorâ€”who starred as Ser Gregor Clegane, also known as â€˜The Mountainâ€™, in the HBO fantasy seriesâ€”and his wife Kelsey Henson will welcome their first child later this year.
Hafthor revealed the happy news on Instagram alongside pictures from his and Kelseyâ€™s â€œgender revealâ€ party, where they both popped a large black balloon filled with blue confetti to signify they are expecting a son.
The star captioned the series of images: â€œSwipe right to see gender of the mini me!,â€ alongside a shocked emoji.
Hafthor and Kelsey, who are 6ft 9in and 5ft 2in respectively, tied the knot in October 2018 during a ceremony in Iceland, which the actor posted about on Instagram shortly afterwards.
The professional strongman, who was named the Worldâ€™s Strongest Man in July 2018, shared a picture of himself effortlessly holding his bride in his arms in a picturesque setting on their big day.
