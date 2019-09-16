Gaming is serious business for Dexton Graham

John

“eSports Jamaica is an organisation committed to bringing together persons interested in the creative, exciting and competitive world of gaming, animation and cosplay by hosting video game tournaments, cosplay events and providing platforms — online, social media, and groups — for collaboration, discussion and engagement,” Graham said when explaining his creation.

In its six years, eSports Jamaica has been very active, hosting seven video game tournaments under its BestInJa banner. The past two years have seen things pick up steam in relation to the overall global push for eSports. In 2018, Graham was part of two corporate exhibitions, including the Digital Business Screen Conference held at the University of the West Indies in June of that year. For 2019, he went big when he joined forces with Anime Nerds of Jamaica for COSPLAY.ANIMATION.GAMING.ESPORTS (C.A.G.E) that was held on August 31 at the University of Technology Auditorium.

“We received overwhelming support and saw over 500 patrons turn out to event. The success of the event was largely due to our title sponsor Pizza Hut Jamaica taking a chance with us by investing in this niche market and supporting and guiding us along the way,” Graham said.

So far, eSports has doled out $500,000 in cash and prizes across the tournaments it has held, highlighting games such as League of Legends, Fortnite and Apex Legends.

“Our aim is to bring competitive gaming and the other similar entities to the forefront of entertainment in Jamaica and the Caribbean,” Graham said.

Written by Nichola Beckford