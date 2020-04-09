Gayle King: It’s hard to be single amid coronavirus

Gayle King: It’s hard to be single amid coronavirusThursday, April 09, 2020
|
Gayle King is finding it “difficult” to be single during the coronavirus pandemic, as she has no-one to talk to at home.
The 65-year-old television personality doesn’t have a partner, and whilst her single status has “never bothered” her before, she’s finding it tough during the current health crisis as self-isolating in her home means she doesn’t have anyone to talk to.
She said: “It’s a very difficult time… to be single. I’ve been single for a long time. It’s never bothered me being single because I have such a full life and I get to do a lot of great things. I have many friends and go to a lot of cool things. The other day, I walked by the mirror and I said, ‘Hi Gayle, how ya doing?’ Just so I could hear another human voice. So it is, I have to say, a little daunting.”
And although it’s tough being single during the pandemic, Gayle admitted things will be equally as tough for couples who are having the limits of their relationships tested by the quarantine rules.
She added: “It either breaks you apart or it brings you closer together. I’m gonna bet that people are discovering new things in their relationship, new things in their dynamic for the good and the bad, but mostly for the good.”
