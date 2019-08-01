Gemma Chan knows what it’s like to feel pressure to have children

Gemma Chan says she knows what it is like as a woman to feel pressure to have kids. She admits she only knows too well from her friends what it is like to feel the pressure to start a family.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress is set to star in I Am Hannah, which is about being childless in your 30s.

Relating to her character in I Am Hannah, she told BBC News, “I think it’s interesting that women do get asked a lot about what their plans are — are they going to have kids, do they plan to get pregnant — perhaps more so than men get asked.”

She said previously: “I think it’s crazy how getting pregnant is drilled into you as the worst thing that could happen to you when you’re a teenager or in your early 20s. Then suddenly when you got your mid-30s, the message is that you’re running out of time.

“You essentially have a few years where you’re supposed to meet the right person, settle down and start a family. I think that can be quite unrealistic.”