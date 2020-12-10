George Clooney hospitalised after losing 28 pounds for role in new film

After losing

almost 28 pounds for his role in soon-to-be-released film The Midnight Sky,

actor George Clooney had to be hospitalised.

Clooney, who is also the director of the film, explained that he was playing the role of an astronomer who survived an apocalyptic event, and he was required to shed some pounds.

But things didn’t go as well as he expected, and four days before he was due to report to the set, he started feeling stomach pains.

He was rushed to hospital and was later diagnosed with pancreatitis. He eventually spent weeks recovering.

“I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself,” he told the UK Mirror.

“It took a few weeks to get better and as a director, it’s not so easy because you need energy. We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character.”

Luckily, the 59-year-old actor was still able to complete the film that will be released on December 23.