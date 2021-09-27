Georgina Kerford to represent Cayman at Miss Universe pageant in Israel

Georgina Kerford to represent Cayman at Miss Universe pageant in IsraelMonday, September 27, 2021
18-year-old Georgina Kerford was last Sunday (September 19) named Miss Universe Cayman Islands 2021.
Kerford is to represent the Islands at the 70th Miss Universe competition in Eilat, Israel in December.
The George Town native bested eight other finalists for the title.
She also bagged the Miss Photogenic and Best in Gown awards.
Kimberly Carlos placed first runner-up, while Aliyah Harrison and Ashley Crowe tied for second runner-up.
