German police respond to bomb alert, turns out it was a sex toy

German police respond to bomb alert, turns out it was a sex toyWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
That’s one bomb sex toy!
A woman in Germany went jogging on Saturday and called the police after she saw what she thought to be a hand grenade lying in the grass in a plastic bag.
Officers from Germany’s bomb squad quickly rushed to the scene to assess the situation. But it turns out the “hand grenade” was actually a sex toy.
“After inspecting the plastic bag it became evident that it was only a fake plastic grenade,” reads the statement from the Bavarian bomb unit.
It added that two unused condoms, an empty bottle of lubricant, and a USB cable were also found inside the bag.
“An internet search confirmed the suspicions, there are actually hand grenade sex toys,” said police.
The bag had decomposed and must have been there for some time, according to the statement.
The police have no idea how the items got there and they have since disposed of them.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy