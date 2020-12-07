Get a bucket and a mop for Tinder’s top dating songs of 2020

Get a bucket and a mop for Tinder’s top dating songs of 2020Monday, December 07, 2020
|
Let me tell you how I got this ring!
Dating app Tinder released its “10 Essential Dating Anthems” for the year and it may be time to talk about finding love in a hopeless place!
Tinder shared its relationship rap sheet with Billboard yesterday (December 6) and it may come as a surprise to some that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP, not only made it but led the list.
The raunchy tune, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, came out ahead of Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later which features Lil Durk.
Other tunes on the list include Megan The Stallion’s Savage Remix featuring Beyoncé and Juice Wrld’s Wishing Well.
See the complete list of dating anthems below:
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy