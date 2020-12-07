Get a bucket and a mop for Tinder’s top dating songs of 2020

Let me tell you how I got this ring!

Dating app Tinder released its “10 Essential Dating Anthems” for the year and it may be time to talk about finding love in a hopeless place!

Tinder shared its relationship rap sheet with Billboard yesterday (December 6) and it may come as a surprise to some that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP, not only made it but led the list.

The raunchy tune, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, came out ahead of Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later which features Lil Durk.

Other tunes on the list include Megan The Stallion’s Savage Remix featuring Beyoncé and Juice Wrld’s Wishing Well.

See the complete list of dating anthems below: