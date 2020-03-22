GET MOVING! Jamaica Moves to stage virtual work-out session

Working up a sweat and staying healthy while quarantined at home can be difficult, but Jamaica Moves has constructed a creative and engaging solution to keep the public energised and healthy, to flatten the global pandemic of the pneumonia-like virus, COVID-19.

Jamaica Moves, the fitness response arm of the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) will be staging its first virtual session on Monday, March 23 at 6 pm. The fitness chain will facilitate a live stream and recorded virtual classes that enable people across the island to join in and participate.

Jamaica Moves Campaign representative, Davida- Mae Chambers, told us that though the majority of fitness facilities across the island have closed their doors, Jamaica Moves‘ online sessions are designed to alleviate stress and enhance one’s mood and wellness.

“Daily physical activity is one of the most important things for our health, amid the stress and anxiety Jamaicans may be going through right now, it’s definitely needed and it is the best and cheapest medicine for our bodies,” she told BUZZ.

“So, we find that especially now, it’s important to continue pushing through and we are using our platforms to help continue to shape Jamaicans. In following social distancing, we decided that doing a live workout will still get persons moving anywhere they are,” she added.

Despite circumstances borne by COVID-19, Director of Health Promotion and Protection at the MOHW, Dr Simone Spence shared with us that consistent exercises are paramount, as it empowers the body to ward of infections.

“Jamaica Moves recommends at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily for adults, 60 minutes daily for children. With that in mind, being physically active is a great coping mechanism and there is always a need to keep healthy in spite of any circumstances,” she told BUZZ.

“Being physically active and consuming a balanced healthy diet together helps to support our immune systems, to be better prepared to fight any infection and you can do simple exercises at home or indoors,” she added.

Chambers notes that viewers should expect a new and enthralling twist to their online session, which will include a myriad of activities.

“Our virtual/live session on Monday, March 23rd will be energetic and bring lots of fun because we need our viewers to enjoy it and want to do it! It’s the chance for viewers to shake off the restlessness, pump up the heart and do it in the comforts of their own space and even with the family,” she said.

The virtual work-out session will be held across their digital platforms, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.