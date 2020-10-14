Get ready! Ariana Grande to release new album this month

Get ready! Ariana Grande to release new album this monthWednesday, October 14, 2020
|
With a lot
of time now on her hands, American singer Ariana Grande is gearing up to
release a new album this month.
She shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday.
“I can’t wait to give u my album this month,” she tweeted.
Exactly a week ago, she hinted that she was working on new music while encouraging people to vote in the November 3 US presidential elections.
“Turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early,” she said on Twitter.
However, she has not stated what the name of the album is.
Ariana’s last album was Thank You, Next, which was released in February 2019. The album has been certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after it sold more than two million units.
Since then, Ariana has also collaborated with Lady Gaga for Rain On Me. The song appeared on Gaga’s Chromatica album that came out in May.
