Get ready! Frasier and Rugrats set to return to TV

Hit TV shows Frasier and Rugrats are set to be rebooted for the new Paramount+ platform.

Frasier starred Kelsey Grammer as a pedantic psychiatrist with his own radio show.

Grammer confirmed his show’s revival saying: “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane.”

Frasier was one of the most successful TV sitcoms in the US. It ran for 11 seasons – between 1993 and 2004 – and won 37 Emmy Awards, including five for best comedy series.

Meanwhile, the Nickelodeon cartoon Rugrats will look a little bit different when it returns, but no doubt will just as good. It will be re-animated, for the new platform.

The Rugrats. The new series features the original voice cast with an updated animation style.

But that’s the only thing that will change for this classic. According to the BBC, the original characters Tommy, Chuckie (voiced by Bart Simpson star Nancy Cartwright), Angelica, Susie and twins Phil and Lil will appear in the updated style later this year.

Rugrats enjoyed immense success during its 13-year TV run. It bagged four Daytime Emmy Awards and six Kids’ Choice Awards during a 13-year run, and even has its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

No date has been given for each show will return.