Get ‘socacising’ with Move It Monday

Get ‘socacising’ with Move It MondayTuesday, March 10, 2020
Students from the University of the West Indies Mona Campus got a chance to have fun while working out at Move It Monday Carnival edition, courtesy of BUZZ and The Jamaica Moves campaign.
The fun took place, (you guessed it) on Monday at the Elsa Leo-Rhynie Hall (Towers) on campus.
The sweating took off at around 6 PM, and though students were reluctant to join in a first, the energy of those present soon became contagious, and more and more students came out.
They were drawn by the soca music that blasted through the speakers, the enthusiasm of the participants, and the entertaining instructions given by trainers Shevar and Astro, both from Sweet Energy Fitness, Jamaica Moves partner.
The session started off with Astro giving the more strenuous exercise, and then Shevar kept it fun, eneregic, and even sexy with some dance moves.
See some highlight from the workout session below
