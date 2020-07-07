Ghanaian fabric company launches COVID-19 inspired designs

Fashion and art are influenced by our experiences, and a Ghanaian fabric company is using the coronavirus to inspired its latest designs.

Ghana Textiles Printing (GTP) is using symbols like padlocks, keys and planes to reflect some of the measures implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus in its line of new fabrics.

“[We] put a positive twist on a negative phenomenon,” Stephen Badu, from the company told BBC.

“We are a business that tells stories and we tell our stories through our designs.

We believe that it is going to leave a mark in the history of the world, and it’s important that generations that come after us get to know that once upon a time, such a phenomenon occurred.” he said

Two of Ghana’s main metropolitan areas were in lockdown in April – and nationwide there was a ban on public gatherings and the closure of borders.

Restrictions have since been eased although strict social-distancing measures are in place, especially in churches. It is also a criminal offence not to wear a face mask in public.