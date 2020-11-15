‘Ghetto Michael Jackson’ shows off skin lightening routine

‘Ghetto Michael Jackson’ shows off skin lightening routineSunday, November 15, 2020
|
Jamaica’s latest Internet sensation Akeem Walker, dubbed the “Ghetto Michael Jackson”, took to Instagram to showoff his nighttime skincare regimen late Saturday (November 14).
Walker appeared on the ‘gram covered in a white cream that had not yet been fully applied to the skin.
The 21-year-old in a 15-second video was seen applying the cream, stating, “a bathe mi bathe inna cream; you think me easy”, tagging social media personality and skincare enthusiast, Nikki Chromaz, who has a popular skin lightening brand.
Several viewers thought the video was humorous, noting that it explained his rapid change in skin tone, while others used the occasion to warn the budding star about the dangers of bleaching.
“ Wise up son,” added another IG user.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy