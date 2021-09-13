GirlDad: Bounty Killer poses with daughters

#GirlDad: Bounty Killer poses with daughtersMonday, September 13, 2021
|
Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer has never been shy in showing off his children and expressing his pride in them. The 49-year-old deejay by indications appears to be a present father and recently expressed that the coronavirus pandemic has given him more of that opportunity to bond with his kids.
â€œThe greatest thing for me is that quarantine, it gives me that time to spend time at home and get more family time,â€ he said in a recent interview.
Some of that family time was spent on Saturday celebrating his daughter Chryssiâ€™s birthday, and he shared the precious moment with his fans.
â€œHappy birthday to my mini queen,â€ Bounty Killer captioned a photo of him posing with his daughter. This post was followed by clips of the different activities that they took part in that day. That included having seafood at a local spot, and enjoying some time in the pool.
â€œFamily value is of no familiar valueŸ‘ˆŸ¿. Chyrssi birthday lunch earlier today,â€ he captioned a short video of him and his family having lunvh together.
But the moment that melted our hearts was a photo of him with his daughters and a granddaughter. Bounty Killer was obviously feeling proud at the moment; â€œSo beautiful to be surrounded by beauty all queens proud dad/grandad some boy piss not even ever bun grassŸ‘‘,â€ he captioned the photo.
And his followers were enjoying this side of the â€˜War Lordâ€™.
â€œDis nice eeeh man!â€ Tami Chin commented.
â€œLove this!â€ another wrote.
â€œHow beautiful is this pic?â€ someone added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy