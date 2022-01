GirlDad: Bounty Killer poses with daughters

Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer has never been shy in showing off his children and expressing his pride in them. The 49-year-old deejay by indications appears to be a present father and recently expressed that the coronavirus pandemic has given him more of that opportunity to bond with his kids.

“The greatest thing for me is that quarantine, it gives me that time to spend time at home and get more family time,†he said in a recent interview.

Some of that family time was spent on Saturday celebrating his daughter Chryssi’s birthday, and he shared the precious moment with his fans.

“Happy birthday to my mini queen,†Bounty Killer captioned a photo of him posing with his daughter. This post was followed by clips of the different activities that they took part in that day. That included having seafood at a local spot, and enjoying some time in the pool.

“Family value is of no familiar valueŸ‘ˆŸ¿. Chyrssi birthday lunch earlier today,†he captioned a short video of him and his family having lunvh together.

But the moment that melted our hearts was a photo of him with his daughters and a granddaughter. Bounty Killer was obviously feeling proud at the moment; “So beautiful to be surrounded by beauty all queens proud dad/grandad some boy piss not even ever bun grassŸ‘‘,†he captioned the photo.

And his followers were enjoying this side of the ‘War Lord’.

“Dis nice eeeh man!†Tami Chin commented.

“Love this!†another wrote.

“How beautiful is this pic?†someone added.