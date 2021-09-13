GirlDad: Bounty Killer poses with daughters

Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer has never been shy in showing off his children and expressing his pride in them. The 49-year-old deejay by indications appears to be a present father and recently expressed that the coronavirus pandemic has given him more of that opportunity to bond with his kids.

â€œThe greatest thing for me is that quarantine, it gives me that time to spend time at home and get more family time,â€ he said in a recent interview.

Some of that family time was spent on Saturday celebrating his daughter Chryssiâ€™s birthday, and he shared the precious moment with his fans.

â€œHappy birthday to my mini queen,â€ Bounty Killer captioned a photo of him posing with his daughter. This post was followed by clips of the different activities that they took part in that day. That included having seafood at a local spot, and enjoying some time in the pool.

â€œFamily value is of no familiar valueŸ‘ˆŸ¿. Chyrssi birthday lunch earlier today,â€ he captioned a short video of him and his family having lunvh together.

But the moment that melted our hearts was a photo of him with his daughters and a granddaughter. Bounty Killer was obviously feeling proud at the moment; â€œSo beautiful to be surrounded by beauty all queens proud dad/grandad some boy piss not even ever bun grassŸ‘‘,â€ he captioned the photo.

And his followers were enjoying this side of the â€˜War Lordâ€™.

â€œDis nice eeeh man!â€ Tami Chin commented.

â€œLove this!â€ another wrote.

â€œHow beautiful is this pic?â€ someone added.