Giving back: Ding Dong donates tablets to kids in Nannyville

Dancehall artiste Ding Dong showed his charitable side when he donated tablets to children from his Nannyville community.

It is said that several children in the community were without the necessary resources to participate in virtual classes after physical schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

“Just a few pics with some of the handoffs of tablets to some of the kids in my community NANNY VILLE,” Ding Dong wrote on Instagram.

“I made a purchase of tablets for the kids because of the home schooling situation “COVID-19” and reached out to my company my brand @gracefoods and they immediately doubled my purchase.”

Although he shared five pictures with children receiving their tablets, the Grace Foods brand ambassador did not state how many were donated.