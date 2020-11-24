‘Glee’ star Amber Riley is engaged

‘Glee’ star Amber Riley is engagedTuesday, November 24, 2020
|
Glee star Amber Riley could become a married woman very soon after getting engaged to her boyfriend, Desean Black.
The actress shared the news on both Twitter and Instagram on Monday, telling her fans that she will be tying the knot with her best friend.
“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love,” she wrote on Instagram.
“I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! ‘What God has joined together, let no man separate.'”
The post accompanied a picture of Riley and Black looking at each other with adoration. There was also a video of the actress showing off her ring.
The news of her engagement comes weeks after she released a self-titled debut solo EP. It includes tracks like A Moment, Creepin and Hood Living.
