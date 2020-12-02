Gloria Estefan believes maskless fan gave her COVID-19

Singer Gloria

Estefan had been playing it safe for months, but she caught COVID-19 after dining

outdoors at a restaurant in Miami.

The 63-year-old entertainer said that she was out dining with family members when a maskless fan tapped her on the shoulder and got very close to talk to her.

“I was very lucky, but I just wanted to share with you that I was in quarantine, and one day I went out and met with one person who was not wearing a mask. I even held my breath through their talk, but something must have happened there,” she shared in an Instagram video.

She also explained that she had been rigorously following health protocols before the encounter.

The Conga singer said that she realised she had been infected days later when she lost her sense of taste in early November.

This led to her spending two weeks in isolation on the second floor of her home.

During that time, she said she experienced coughing and dehydration, as well as the loss of smell and taste.

She said she is now recovered and has tested negative twice since then.