GoFundMe launched to help Jamaican selector battling multiple illnesses

GoFundMe launched to help Jamaican selector battling multiple illnessesMonday, May 10, 2021
|
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist Mandeville-based selector, Ernest Lew, better known as Dj Supa Chiney.
The crowdfunding campaign, set up by Lew’s friend Adrian Bryan, is seeking to raise $25,000 USD to help with Lew’s medical expenses.
According to Bryan, Lew has been silently battling a number of illnesses and is in need of at least one surgery, which is expected to improve his vision.
In addition to his issues with his sight, Bryan noted that Lew has a host of other illnesses, which have also impacted his mobility.
Bryan said that Lew had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and diabetes.
“These issues have been slowly taking away his ability to walk, affect his speech and his ability to see,” Bryan said.
“Supa Chiney who has been carrying a world of pain silently also lost his brother and mother all within a short time frame that financially made it impossible to assist his medical needs,” Bryan added.
Bryan urged members of the entertainment fraternity, friends and supporters to assist with the campaign, adding that any donation big or small would give Lew a fighting chance.
Several popular selectors have also reposted details from the GoFundMe campaign on their social media platforms, with the fund having so far raised close to $5,000 USD
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy