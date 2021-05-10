GoFundMe launched to help Jamaican selector battling multiple illnesses

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist Mandeville-based selector, Ernest Lew, better known as Dj Supa Chiney.

The crowdfunding campaign, set up by Lew’s friend Adrian Bryan, is seeking to raise $25,000 USD to help with Lew’s medical expenses.

According to Bryan, Lew has been silently battling a number of illnesses and is in need of at least one surgery, which is expected to improve his vision.

In addition to his issues with his sight, Bryan noted that Lew has a host of other illnesses, which have also impacted his mobility.

Bryan said that Lew had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and diabetes.

“These issues have been slowly taking away his ability to walk, affect his speech and his ability to see,” Bryan said.

“Supa Chiney who has been carrying a world of pain silently also lost his brother and mother all within a short time frame that financially made it impossible to assist his medical needs,” Bryan added.

Bryan urged members of the entertainment fraternity, friends and supporters to assist with the campaign, adding that any donation big or small would give Lew a fighting chance.

Several popular selectors have also reposted details from the GoFundMe campaign on their social media platforms, with the fund having so far raised close to $5,000 USD