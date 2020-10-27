Going to the chapel: Blake Shelton proposes to Gwen Stefani

Five years after

they started dating, American singer Blake Shelton has proposed to pop star Gwen

Stefani.

The two started dating in 2015 after meeting as judges on the set of American singing competition â€˜The Voiceâ€™.

On multiple occasions, people have speculated that the two got engaged.

And that day has finally come.

â€œ@blakeshelton yes please! Ÿ’Ÿ™Ÿ» gx,â€ Stefani said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a picture in which she is kissing her new fiancÃ©.

However, it was not disclosed when the wedding would take place.

This will be the second marriage for Stefani following her 2015 split from Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in 2016. They got married in 2002 and have three kids together.

Blake, on the other hand, is moving on to his third marriage. He was married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006. He later wedded country star Miranda Lambert in 2011. They got divorced in 2015.