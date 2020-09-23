GoldenEye offers the ‘Ultimate James Bond Experience’

Potential

guests to GoldenEye could benefit from a four-night experience that will see

them getting the ‘Ultimate James Bond Experience’ at the luxury getaway located

in St Mary.

This was revealed by the entity that indicated that the experience is being offered to commemorate the release of the 25th film of the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die.

British author Ian Fleming created the James Bond character while at GoldenEye decades ago. He also wrote other novels while staying at the property.

For the proposed experience, guests will be accommodated in a stand-alone hut, villa, or cottage, each with a private entrance. They will receive a bottle of Bollinger champagne, a key feature of many Bond films and novels. They will also get a copy of Goldeneye: Where Bond Was Born: Ian Fleming’s Jamaica by Matthew Parker, which will be signed by Chris Blackwell. Blackwell is known for popularising reggae music through his Island Records label, but he also owns the property which he bought in the 1970s.

Guests will also get a tour of the Fleming Villa, as well as enjoy other activities on the property, including an outdoor film series offered every Thursday leading up to the release of No Time To Die.

The cost for the package starts at US$2,630, and the travel window began on August 21 and ends on December 19. The minimum stay is four days.

No Time To Die was partly shot in Jamaica and saw Daniel Craig and other stars interact with locals during their time in the island. The film should is scheduled to be released in November.