‘Gone With the Wind’ actress Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

‘Gone With the Wind’ actress Olivia de Havilland dies at 104Sunday, July 26, 2020
|
Two-time
Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland, who starred as the sainted Melanie Wilkes of ‘Gone
With the Wind’, died at her home in Paris today, July 26. She was 104.
De Havilland died peacefully of natural causes, said New York-based publicist Lisa Goldberg.
She was the last surviving lead from ‘Gone With the Wind’, the 1939 film that won 10 Academy Awards.
De Havilland was born in Tokyo on July 1, 1916, the daughter of a British patent attorney. Her parents separated when she was three, and her mother brought her and her younger sister to Saratoga, California.
She is survived by her daughter, Gisele Galante Chulack, her son-in-law and her niece.
Goldberg said funeral arrangements are private.
