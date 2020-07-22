‘Good Morning America’ Producer Daisha Riley dies at 35

Daisha Riley, a producer on

“One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling,” Strahan said.

Riley worked on the show for 14 years, and a segment was dedicated to her; showing photos from her life and interviews she had worked on.

REMEMBERING DAISHA RILEY: Our — Good Morning America (@GMA) @GMA family is heartbroken this morning at the unexpected loss of one of our young and talented producers. Daisha rose through the ranks over the years on our show and her legacy lives on in the stories she’s told. Rest in peace, Daisha pic.twitter.com/7FYZqQIVY4July 21, 2020

“You might not have known Daisha Riley’s name, but if you watched ‘GMA’ for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story,” Strahan narrated in the segment. “Daisha Riley could write a breaking news piece with lightning speed. On features, she could make you cry with her exquisite words.”