Good vibes only! Machel Montano gives fans new song on his birthday

As he

celebrates his 46th birthday, soca star Machel Montano gifted his

fans with a new song, High Life.

The Trinidadian entertainer, who was born on November 24, 1974, says the song is a token to fans as they help him to celebrate his special day.

“Sipping to the High Life at 46! Counting my blessings and giving thanks for another spin around the sun,†he said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Serving up my new song “High Life†as my gift to you!! Let’s celebrate this birthday together. Ÿ¥³ Official video out now (link in bio). All I want for my Birthday is for you to share this video all over the world and send love to everyone.â€

The music video for the high-energy track premiered on the entertainer’s YouTube page on Tuesday morning, and within 20 hours, it had more than 20,000 views.

And his fans are loving the song so far.

“Machel Montano is soca’s biggest blessingŸ˜Ÿ˜›Ÿ˜‹I got high listening to this,†one person commented on YouTube.

“This giving me goosebumps and I can definitely feel the high frequency energy through the screen,†another added.