Good vibes only! Machel Montano gives fans new song on his birthday

As he

celebrates his 46th birthday, soca star Machel Montano gifted his

fans with a new song, High Life.

The Trinidadian entertainer, who was born on November 24, 1974, says the song is a token to fans as they help him to celebrate his special day.

â€œSipping to the High Life at 46! Counting my blessings and giving thanks for another spin around the sun,â€ he said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

â€œServing up my new song â€œHigh Lifeâ€ as my gift to you!! Letâ€™s celebrate this birthday together. Ÿ¥³ Official video out now (link in bio). All I want for my Birthday is for you to share this video all over the world and send love to everyone.â€

The music video for the high-energy track premiered on the entertainerâ€™s YouTube page on Tuesday morning, and within 20 hours, it had more than 20,000 views.

And his fans are loving the song so far.

â€œMachel Montano is socaâ€™s biggest blessingŸ˜Ÿ˜›Ÿ˜‹I got high listening to this,â€ one person commented on YouTube.

â€œThis giving me goosebumps and I can definitely feel the high frequency energy through the screen,â€ another added.