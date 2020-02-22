Good vibes promised at Dennis Brown tribute concert on Sunday

Co-producer of the annual Dennis Brown tribute

concert, Trevor ‘Leggo’ Douglas, is promising patrons a must-attend experience

on Sunday evening at Kingston Waterfront. But with the honoree being the late

crown prince of reggae and an impressive attendance history, there need not be

much convincing.

“I’m telling everyone to come and enjoy a nice evening of classical reggae music,” Douglas told BUZZ. “Come and hold a nice, peaceful vibes and hear some of the songs that the great Dennis Brown created and even some of the people who have impersonated him.”

This year’s concert features some of the staple artistes on the show, including Luciano, Freddie McGregor, Ken Boothe, Big Youth, Bongo Herman, Lloyd Parks and We the People and Richie Stephens. Tarrus Riley and Bushman are also billed. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will uphold its spiritual ceremony with early musicians like Earl ‘Chinna’ Smith, The Reggaestra and Desi Jones.

The concert was first executed in 2009, a decade after Brown died at age 42. With the help of Douglas, The Dennis Emmanuel Brown Trust, The Jamaica Reggae Industry Association and Sounds & Pressure, the inaugural staging was held at Big Yard on Orange Street, downtown Kingston, where Brown was raised.

“It gets easier to do the show each year. When we started we had to use board and zinc and make a stage and the community came together, along with Junior Lincoln, and artistes like Beres Hammond, Freddie McGregor and even Robert Livingston to help put it together,” Douglas said.

“The third year we realised the venue was too small. That year we had the Marleys and Shaggy, and it stretched to North Street. We looked at moving to King Street and that didn’t work, so we eventually moved to the Waterfront, and it’s been growing even more since, especially with the Ministry of Entertainment and Culture on board.”