Google developing rub on smart tattoos

Google developing rub on smart tattoosWednesday, July 15, 2020
|
Your next wearable tech gadget could be tattooed onto your skin. Google is experimenting with rub on smart tattoos that turn your body into a touch pad.
The technology, called SkinMarks, is being developed by Google and researchers at Saarland University in Germany. These smart tattoos uses a small patch loaded with sensors.
SkinMarks use conductive ink which is printed onto tattoo paper and then applied to the side of one’s finger or knuckles.
Once applied to the skin, the patch can read gestures typical to a smart phone display like swiping or tapping.
And Google is going through all of that just so you can have a more natural experience.
“Bending and squeezing one’s hand is more instinctive and could make interfacing with technology easier,” it said in a white paper on the hardware.
