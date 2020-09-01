Google Doodles honours Jamaican-born humanitarian Dr. Harold Moody

Using the Google search engine, you may have seen the

companyâ€™s creative and interactive Doodles interface, and on Tuesday (September

1) it honours late Jamaican humanitarian Dr. Harold Moody.

Clicking on the artwork brings you to a landing page, in which Google explains that 116 years ago to this day, Moody, born in Kingston, Jamaica, first arrived in the United Kingdom to realise his dream of becoming a doctor.

Met with rampant racism, Moody was undeterred in the face of discriminationâ€”creating the UKâ€™s first civil rights movement, the League of Coloured Peoples.

â€œTodayâ€™s Doodle, illustrated by Dublin-based guest artist Charlot Kristensen, celebrates Jamaican-born British doctor, racial equality campaigner, and founder of the U.K.â€™s first civil rights movement Dr. Harold Moody. On this day in 1904, Dr. Moody arrived in the U.K. from Jamaica to pursue his medical studies at Kingâ€™s College London. Alongside his medical work, he dedicated his life to campaigning for racial equality and advocating against discrimination,â€ the company noted.

â€œThank you, Dr. Moody, for paving the way towards a more equal future,â€ Google added.

Jamaican-born British doctor, humanitarian, & activist Dr. Harold Moody dedicated his life to helping others, advocated against discrimination, & helped pave the way towards a more equal future.â€” Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) #GoogleDoodle Ÿ¨ by guest artist @Zolwia â†’ https://t.co/jmRo7KzH2e pic.twitter.com/BKQdeOguqbSeptember 1, 2020

According to archival data, Harold Arundel Moody was born on October 8, 1882.

Once in Edwardian London, despite being qualified to practice medicine and finishing at the top his class, Dr. Moody was repeatedly refused work because he was a black man.

The UKâ€™s colour bar system that denied people opportunities based on race was still intact and its impact dug deep into the fabric of London.

Unwilling to give up on his dream to be a doctor, Moody opened his own private medical practice in Peckham, South East Londonâ€” which Google explained, is the neighborhood that inspired the design of the buildings situated below Dr. Moody in todayâ€™s Doodle.

â€œThe children depicted represent the countless impoverished youth Dr. Moody would treat free of charge, in a time before the U.K. had a National Health Service. In doing so, Dr. Moody earned a reputation as a compassionate humanitarian and philanthropist who would always help those in need,â€ Google wrote.

â€œDr. Moodyâ€™s determination to improve the lives of those around him wasnâ€™t limited to his medical practiceâ€”he simultaneously focused his attention on combating racial injustice as well. He founded the League of Coloured Peoples in 1931 with the mission to fight for racial equality both in the U.K. and around the world. The group pushed for change, at a government level, to combat discrimination in its many forms,â€ the company further indicated.