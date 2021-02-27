‘Gorilla Glue girl’ finds lumps in breasts before plastic surgery

‘Gorilla Glue girl’ finds lumps in breasts before plastic surgerySaturday, February 27, 2021
|
Tessica Brown, better known as ‘Gorilla
Glue girl’, thought she was in the clear when she finally got the adhesive
removed from her hair.
But, during an examination for a plastic surgery, the doctor of the viral sensation discovered evidence of lumps in both breasts.
Brown’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ the lumps were found by Dr Michael Obeng, the physician who removed the glue as she prepared to receive a breast lift and abdominal liposuction ‘mommy makeover’ from the plastic surgeon.
The mother of five received a mammogram to confirm the lumps and then had surgery to remove them. The lumps are being tested for cancer.
Brown rose to TikTok prominence last month when she used Gorilla Glue in her hair when she ran out of hairspray. The adhesive was stuck in her hair for a month before Obeng came to her assistance.
