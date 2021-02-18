Gorilla Glue Girl GoFundMe fundraiser under investigation

Gorilla Glue Girl GoFundMe fundraiser under investigationThursday, February 18, 2021
|
Tessica Brown, the woman who went viral after putting Gorilla Glue in her hair instead of hairspray, wants to
According to the New York Post, Brown said the account they set up is under investigation by the company.
“They won’t even release it to me because that many people have called and said it was a fraudulent account,” she explained in an interview.
“Every time you look at it, it says it’s under investigation.”
When Brown first set up the fundraiser, she only asked for $1,500, but that amount was surpassed by over $23,000, and she wants to give back.
“I’m like, ‘We can donate to Dr Obeng’ … and the rest of that, I’m going to donate it to three families in St Bernard Parish,” Brown said. Dr Obeng was the doctor who removed the glue from her hair.
“That’s going to be pretty upsetting because who are y’all to say, you know, this was a fraudulent account? For one, Dr Obeng brought me from St Bernard Parish to Hollywood, like I seen the sign, to take this out of my head, like this man didn’t have to do none of this,” she said.
According to the outlet, GoFundMe says they’re in touch with Brown and “working with her on the withdrawal of funds.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy