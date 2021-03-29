Gorilla Glue Girl is pregnant

Gorilla Glue Girl is having a baby.

Yes BUZZ Fam, Tessica Brown is pregnant with her sixth child. According to TMZ, Brown and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, are expecting their first child together.

The couple reunited for about a year now after dating some years back. They got engaged in June.

Their family will be a blended one as Brown already has five children, and Madison has four.

According to the outlet, Brown doesn’t know how far along she is, but has an appointment next week for an ultrasound.