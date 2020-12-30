Gospel artiste Chozenn and Trinidadian singer Nathanael offer ‘A Likkle More Jesus’ this season

Gospel artistes Chozenn and Nathanael are

serving up A Likkle More Jesus for

the holiday season.

The single, produced by Orville Williams, was released on Christmas Day and is faring well, according to Chozenn.

“So far, the love and support is amazing; it’s already being endorsed all over the Caribbean, USA, France, Africa and of course Jamaica,” he told BUZZ. “The core (message) is to remind the people the true meaning of the season, and not just the festivities. We celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ so the timing is perfect.”

The music video also premiered on the 25th and comprises scenes shot between Jamaica and Trinidad where Nathanael is based. The latter is known for songs like Obedient Love and Testimony, and even love songs like For Better or Worse.

Chozenn said they connected via social media which paved the way for the project.

“I strongly believe we have something special with this collaboration,” he said. “For us, this is not just lyrics to beat, the word of God is potent and indeed a timely offering, a masterpiece. It’s from a place of authenticity, a divine download from the Holy Spirit. This song is for all ages and so catchy so those young and seasoned in faith will get it immediately.”

Chozenn also released another single, Almighty, on December 25. It was produced by 2019 Grammy-winning composer Rohan ‘Patexx’ Rankine and sees Chozenn exalting his Abba even in the midst of a pandemic. The visuals for Almighty have also been released.