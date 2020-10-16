Gospel artiste Ryan Mark mourns mother’s death

Gospel artiste Ryan Mark is mourning the loss of his mother, Beverly Reynolds.

Affectionately known as Mama Bev, the 70-year-old died on Thursday night. This was confirmed by her son on Friday morning.

â€œMummy I will always love you. January 25, 1950 â€“ October 15, 2020,â€ Mark captioned in an Instagram post.

The artiste has been going live on YouTube over the past few weeks, and Thursday night was no different. He dedicated the live stream to speaking about his motherâ€™s health and asked the public to pray for her as he did during the session.

â€œA few days ago my mom was admitted in the hospital,â€ he said. â€œFor those who watch the vlogs unno know seh mi love mi madda, unno know seh mi love Mama Reynolds, and truth be told, sheâ€™s not doing wellâ€¦ It pains my heart cause if I was in Jamaica I know I would have been on it pee-pee, cluck-cluck. Of course, my father is there, my sister is there, and theyâ€™re doing the best that they can do, but because of the season weâ€™re in itâ€™s tough, especially when you canâ€™t get information and you just have to trust God.â€

He added: â€œEvery time the calls come yuh heart just skips a beatâ€¦â€

Mark, who is married to Dawnette â€˜Crissy Dâ€™ Reynolds, is currently in Canada where his wife and two children live. He highlighted the irony of his motherâ€™s health deteriorating this month, as October 2019 was also a difficult time for him.

â€œIt was about last year this time that I had a mental warfare going on, and it was one of the toughest things that Iâ€™ve ever been through in my whole life,â€ he said. â€œI must say in thinking about October this yearâ€¦ you know how the enemy works, he works on your mind, so I wonder how things a guh be this October.â€

He described the season as bittersweet, as he was happy to be with his family overseas but sad that he couldnâ€™t be there with his mother.

â€œYou guys would know Iâ€™m in Canada now with my family which is one of the greatest times Iâ€™m havingâ€¦ After not seeing my family for almost seven months because of the pandemic and because I already donâ€™t spend enough time with them because of how the living conditions are where Iâ€™m in Jamaica and theyâ€™re in Canada, this means everything to me.â€

Many people got to know Mama Bev during quarantine when Mark started vlogging on YouTube. From stopping by her house on Sundays to playfully beg for dinner, to their unreserved car conversations, there was always some humour or lesson to be received when Mama Bev was around.

Condolences continue to pour in online.

â€œMy sincere condolences Brother,â€ said gospel peer Kevin Downswell. â€œI pray for the strength and peace for your family.â€

Media personality Miss Kitty (whose father passed this year) wrote, â€œOmg! Iâ€™m so sorry to hear about the passing of your mommy. Prayers and love to you and your family. My deepest and sincere condolences.â€

Yendi Phillips said: â€œOh no!! Sending so much positive energy and love!!â€

Actress Camille Davis added: â€œMy deepest condolences Prophet.â€