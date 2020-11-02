American gospel artiste Tasha Cobbs Leonard is officially a minister.

The Break Every Chain singer is celebrating the completion of her studies from the Ohio-based Valor Christian College, where she has earned an Associate of Applied Science In Pastoral Leadership.

Her graduation was pushed back to May 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but her husband recently surprised her with a private graduation party to celebrate the feat.

In a video clip posted to her Instagram page, the singer is seen entering a room already hosting close friends and family with others joining via Zoom. As she processes the surprise, her husband pulls out a gown and cap and adorns her.

“Now playing Graduate by Jonathan McReynolds! Ayyyyeeeee!” she captioned. “Thank you to my amazing husband @kennethleonardjr and assistant @_joimarie_ for this surprise celebration… And for the MANY days you pushed me to finish strong! To my mother @pastorbcobbs who has been graced with the gift of encouragement! I’m so favored to have you! To my Father, I know you have the biggest smile right now looking down from my cloud of witnesses!”

She went on to thank others in her support system, including her children, best friend and team.

She also gave herself a nod.

“And ME… I did this to prove to me that I could! GPA: 4.01 Who knows, maybe I’ll keep going?!”

She ended with the hashtags #PurposeIsPossible and #ItsNotTooLate.

Jamaica’s own Dawnette ‘Crissy D’ Reynolds completed her pastoral studies in Canada last year, while Minister Marion Hall was accepted into Bible School, but said God led her to work on building her own church instead.

Click here to see the video with Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s private graduation party.