Gospel singer Glacia Robinson awarded honorary doctorate

Gospel singer Glacia Robinson has been awarded

an Honorary Doctorate in Divinity by the North American-based Heart Christian

University.

The You Make Me Smile vocalist shared the news with her social media followers yesterday, December 7.

“This amazing accomplishment is a testament of the reality of God in my life and the fact that He makes our dreams come true,” she wrote. “I am so thankful and humbled by this honor. There’s now a doctor in the house…Dr Glacia Robinson. Wow! Thank you Jesus! Hallelujah!”

According to the institution, the honorary degree is “not earned, but deserved” and is given to those who have already made an impact with their ministry. Applications are made to suit an extensive criteria, and based on Robinson’s lifelong commitment to ministry, she was selected for the prestigious degree.

Robinson has been ministering long before she embarked on a music career in 1998. Alongside her church, she would go missions across the world as a child, and still prefers to be behind-the-scenes doing missionary work to this day, though she has established herself as a force in the international gospel community.

The singer reflected on her years of service.

“The true measure of ministry is sacrifice, and the model of ministry is Christ,” she said. “Service is the ultimate expression of love and the knowledge of Christ, and everything that He has done for me is worthy of my ‘sacrifice’. I have come to realise as well, that there is no sacrifice too great to give to Him.”

Robinson was also awarded the Humanitarian Social Service Award and used the opportunity to encourage others to make a difference while granted breath.

“God gives greatness to servants, not divas, so instead of waiting to be ‘served’, let us look for opportunities to be of service,” she said. “We are here on Earth to make a difference, so let us continue (to) live in service to God and in service to our fellow man. There is no greater fulfilment!

Never forget as well, that a life of service is not about what we can get, or about ‘what’s in it for you’; it is about what we can give and about what we can do.”

Peers such as Lt Stitchie, Wayne Marshall, George Nooks, Chozenn, Chevaughn and DJ Nicholas are among those who have sent congratulations.