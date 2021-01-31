Govana tells delinquent fathers “take care a unnu youths”

Dancehall artiste Govana has a word for all the fathers who are not as involved in their kidsâ€™ lives as they should be. Actually, he has several words.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the Likkle Bit A Money star shared a photo of himself pushing a baby stroller with his child and used the opportunity to offer some advice to fellow dads.

He shared, â€œMy Gz take care a unu youths â€¦ doh follow crowd and breed up the ppl dem daughter and run when the responsibility kick een â€¦.then pon Fatherâ€™s Day unu screenshot the pickney picture offa u baby mother status and post up bout â€œreal fatherâ€ hey bwoy yah guh dead bad Ÿ™„â€

Govanaâ€™s message struck a chord with many of his followers, including fellow artiste Jesse Royal who replied, â€œThat is it!!!!!â€

Another follower commented, â€œYeah man them can read this, hope dem get the message inna them big headâ€ while another said, â€œLove everything bout dah post yahâ€.