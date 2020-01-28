Grammy viewership dips

Did you watch the Grammys on Sunday night BUZZ Fam?

Well if you did, you were one of the 18.7 million people that tuned in. This is a 6 percent drop in viewership than last year’s Grammy show, according to CBS.

Last year, the highest honors in the music industry were watched by 19.9 television viewers.

The three and a half hour live show saw teen sensation Billie Eilish sweep all four top awards – album, song record of the year and best new artist, becoming the first woman to do so.

Jamaica Reggae star, Koffee also secured her first grammy.

Performers on the live telecast paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash hours before the Grammy show took place.

Sunday’s data, compiled by Nielsen, does not include those who watched in bars or public places