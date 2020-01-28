Grammy viewership dips

Grammy viewership dipsTuesday, January 28, 2020
|
Did you watch the Grammys on Sunday night BUZZ Fam?
Well if you did, you were one of the 18.7 million people that tuned in. This is a 6 percent drop in viewership than last year’s Grammy show, according to CBS.
Last year, the highest honors in the music industry were watched by 19.9 television viewers.
The three and a half hour live show saw teen sensation Billie Eilish sweep all four top awards – album, song record of the year and best new artist, becoming the first woman to do so.
Jamaica Reggae star, Koffee also secured her first grammy.
Performers on the live telecast paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash hours before the Grammy show took place.
Sunday’s data, compiled by Nielsen, does not include those who watched in bars or public places
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy