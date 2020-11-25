Grammys, how come? Entertainers say The Weeknd deserved a nomination

Grammys, how come? Entertainers say The Weeknd deserved a nominationWednesday, November 25, 2020
A number of
entertainers, including Akon, have rallied behind American star The Weeknd,
agreeing that he should have gotten a Grammy nomination.
On Tuesday, Grammy revealed its list of nominees for more than 80 categories. And although The Weeknd’s album, After Hours, and his hit, Blinding Lights, topped charts and got lots of streams, the entertainer did not receive any nomination.
In response, The Weeknd accused the Recording Academy of being corrupt.
“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,” he tweeted on Wednesday.
Akon agreed.
“The Grammys snubbing @theweeknd is messed up,” he said in a Twitter post.
A similar sentiment also came from singer Charlie Puth.
“How the f**k did blinding lights not get nominated lol,” he said.
Kid Cudi also believed The Weeknd should have gotten a nomination.
“Abel was robbed man this sh*ts weak,” he said.
Although he got a nomination, Canadian rapper Sean Leon was upset about The Weeknd being snubbed.
“I got nominated today but I don’t really care cause The Weeknd got robbed,” he said.
