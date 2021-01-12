Grand Slam! Naomi Osaka is the new face of Louis Vuitton

Naomi Osaka is killing it on and off the

court!

The tennis star has been announced as the new face of Louis Vuitton and will appear in the French brand’s Spring-Summer 2021 campaign.

Osaka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, shared the news on her Twitter account, saying she is honoured to be the brand’s newest ambassador.

She continued, “Funny story: I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 16 as a birthday present and it’s kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes.”

Louis Vuitton, in a press release, said Osaka is “multi-faceted, independent and modern”, “perfectly incarnating the Louis Vuitton woman.”

The reveal was accompanied by images of the 23-year-old’s campaign, just another feather to add to her patent LV monogrammed cap.