Grandson of reggae legend John Holt sets out on his own musical journey

These are busy times for Bamm Holt. As he prepares to promote his second song, the Jamaican rapper is also in the production stages of a documentary on his late grandfather, reggae great John Holt.

One Thing, a hardcore hip hop number, was released in February. It is the follow-up to Money Problems, his first song, which came out last October. His latest single is produced by Allan Ulises of Spain. There was a “soft release” of One Thing in 2018, but the original track had a reggae flavour.

“This song is different because it mixes hip-hop and reggae styles. Instead of a dancehall rhythm, this has the classic one-drop style that every reggae fan is used to,” said Holt.

Money Problems was Bamm Holt’s official debut as an artiste. He became the third generation in his family to record, following in the footsteps of John Holt and his own father Junior Holt.

The 27-year-old artiste said that he will be releasing more songs this year.

He is also working on Voltz of Holt, a documentary on John Holt, who is arguably reggae’s greatest singer. To date, the South Florida-based Holt has interviewed mainly relatives for the project, including John’s brothers Ossie and Frank; as well as three of his children: Junior, Brian and Debbie. He plans to visit Jamaica in April to conduct interviews with singer Freddie McGregor and Toots Hibbert, who were good friends of his grandfather.

Bamm Holt, who will also narrate Volts of Holt, stressed the importance of preserving John’s legacy. “The reason for doing the documentary is to bring the name back. I felt as if my grandfather doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. Not only musically but as a person in general,” he said. John Holt, whose catalogue of hit songs ranks among reggae’s most impressive, died in 2014 at age 67. His best-known songs include A Love I Can Feel, Stick by Me, Strange Things and Police in Helicopter.