Gratitude is a must: Kemoy Campbell happy after Sport Ministry settles his medical bill

Retired Jamaican

athlete Kemoy Campbell is a happy man today after the Ministry of Culture,

Gender, Entertainment and Sport settled his massive medical bill.

Campbell collapsed during the Millrose Games in New York in February last year. He had developed a heart problem and had to spend more than two weeks in hospital where he received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Earlier this year, he had to undergo surgery after having another heart scare.

This meant that his already huge medical bill got even bigger.

Luckily, the Ministry has stepped up to pay his outstanding hospital balance of about US$71,000. This is after the Ministry’s Jamaica Athletes Insurance Plan (JAIP) had already paid US$31,677.

Campbell said that he is grateful for the assistance from Jamaica and Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange.

“My family and I would like to sincerely thank Minister Grange for helping me with my medical bills. After my second incident in March 2020, the Minister reached out to me and told me that I shouldn’t worry about the bills, as she was willing to help me pay for my medical expenses following my surgery,” he said.

“This meant so much to me because my hospital stay and surgery were very expensive. Knowing that the Minister and Jamaica were there for me during this tough time helped me get through the months following. I really appreciate everything that the Minister and Jamaica have done for me and will always be grateful.”

Grange said that it was important to help Campbell in his time of need.

“The Ministry felt duty bound to assist Kemoy. He has performed very well for Jamaica and in fact, as we know, he fell ill on the track. And so, the least we could do to show appreciation and gratitude to him was to assist in his time of great need,” she said.

“I continue to encourage athletes to sign up for the Jamaica Athletes Insurance Plan and maintain contact with the Sport Division of the Ministry to ensure that their health and welfare matters are in order.”