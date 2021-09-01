Gregg Leakes dies after battle with colon cancer

Gregg Leakes dies after battle with colon cancerWednesday, September 01, 2021
|
Gregg Leakes, the husband of reality TV star NeNe Leakes has passed away from colon cancer on Wednesday (Sept. 1).
“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones, and wife Nene Leakes,” a statement from the family’s publicist read.
“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”
The 67-year-old real estate investor was initially diagnosed with the illness in 2018. After a successful surgery and treatment, NeNe shared with the public his cancer went into remission in 2019.
Over this weekend, his wife shared in a video that went viral, that Gregg was “transitioning to the other side’.
“Give us some love, okay? You see my son right here, he’s hurting, I’m hurting,” NeNe said in the clip that soon went viral across social media. “We walked in here because we have to walk in here ‘cause we have this business but my husband is losing his life at this very moment,” she said.
He is survived by his wife NeNe and his six children: Brentt Leakes, Damian Leakes, Katrina Leakes, Daryl Leakes, Denton Leakes, and Dexter Leakes.
