Grenadian beats odds for top job in New York: He has some tips for you

Grenadian beats odds for top job in New York: He has some tips for youMonday, February 24, 2020
|
Ever saw the need to grow yourself or to make yourself a better leader in your business? Well, according to Gregg Bishop, a Grenadian native living in the US it comes down to two major things.
Bishop, who heads the Department of Small Business Services in New York City as Commissioner, was recently featured by news outlet Business Insider, where Gregg used his life to demonstrate what he meant.
Bishop explained that by hiring persons smarter than you and asking for help, you can be propelled in the direction that you need to go.
Surround yourself with people smarter than you
He notes that when he worked at thestreet.com he learned the importance of surrounding himself with competent people.
“You cannot be intimidated, it’s okay if someone is smarter than you because it just makes you look better when you have people who are great,” he was quoted as saying.
He further noted that he lost his job after the 9/11 terror attacks and decided to return to school after recognising that the market was saturated with persons with similar skillsets as him.
However, after completing his schooling, he recognised that he still needed help to achieve what he wanted.
Ask for help before you need it
He is, therefore, imploring persons especially business persons to seek help before it is too late.
Bishop now holds the post that sees him and his team working to develop local small businesses in the city of New York.
Since his tenure as Commissioner he has pushed to have small businesses adjust to a digital future.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy