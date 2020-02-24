Grenadian beats odds for top job in New York: He has some tips for you

Ever saw the need to grow yourself or to make yourself a better leader in your business? Well, according to Gregg Bishop, a Grenadian native living in the US it comes down to two major things.

Bishop, who heads the Department of Small Business Services in New York City as Commissioner, was recently featured by news outlet Business Insider, where Gregg used his life to demonstrate what he meant.

Bishop explained that by hiring persons smarter than you and asking for help, you can be propelled in the direction that you need to go.

Surround yourself with people smarter than you

He notes that when he worked at thestreet.com he learned the importance of surrounding himself with competent people.

“You cannot be intimidated, it’s okay if someone is smarter than you because it just makes you look better when you have people who are great,” he was quoted as saying.

He further noted that he lost his job after the 9/11 terror attacks and decided to return to school after recognising that the market was saturated with persons with similar skillsets as him.

However, after completing his schooling, he recognised that he still needed help to achieve what he wanted.

Ask for help before you need it

He is, therefore, imploring persons especially business persons to seek help before it is too late.

Bishop now holds the post that sees him and his team working to develop local small businesses in the city of New York.

Since his tenure as Commissioner he has pushed to have small businesses adjust to a digital future.