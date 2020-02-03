Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize again

Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize againMonday, February 03, 2020
Seventeen year-old climate change activist, Great Thunberg has been nominated for the noble peace prize again.
She was nominated by two Swedish politicians for her work in bringing awareness to the impact of climate change.
They said her work has opened their eyes to the climate change crisis.
Thunberg was also nominated in 2019, but lost to Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed.
Thunberg’s movement caused thousands of students around the world to skip school and join protests demanding faster action on climate change.
She founded the Fridays for Future movement that has inspired similar actions by other young people
